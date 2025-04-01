AJP Condemns Bangladesh’s Remarks on Ocean Guardianship
The Assam Jatiya Parishad criticized Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus for claiming ocean guardianship in the region. The party highlighted Bangladesh's reliance on India's support during its 1971 independence and ongoing political instability, arguing it lacks the standing to challenge India's regional influence.
The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has strongly criticized recent statements made by Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus. Yunus, during a visit to China, suggested that Bangladesh was the sole 'guardian of the ocean' in the region.
Addressing Yunus' remarks, the AJP emphasized Bangladesh's historical dependence on India for its independence. AJP leaders Lurin Jyoti Gogoi and Jagadish Bhuyan underscored the lack of stability in Bangladesh, questioning its authority to challenge India.
The AJP's response follows Bangladesh's political turmoil and suggests that the nation, having faced its leadership exiled and economic challenges, should be cautious in its regional assertions.
