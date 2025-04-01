Left Menu

Mexico Prepares Extradition Lists Amid U.S. Tariff Tensions

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed on Tuesday the existence of new lists containing names of alleged drug traffickers slated for extradition to the United States.

Back in February, Mexico transferred nearly 30 individuals, either jailed or tied to violent drug cartels, to U.S. authorities. This move followed threats from U.S. President Donald Trump to impose comprehensive tariffs on Mexican goods, which were later suspended. Trump is now anticipated to declare reciprocal tariff rates on April 2, specifically targeting aluminum, steel, and automobiles.

During her daily press briefing, Sheinbaum emphasized that Mexico does not subscribe to retributive measures in responding to the U.S. tariffs, citing a firm belief against an "eye for an eye, tooth for a tooth" approach, while also affirming that appropriate actions would be taken.

