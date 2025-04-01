Mexico Prepares Extradition Lists Amid U.S. Tariff Tensions
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has confirmed the existence of new extradition lists for alleged drug traffickers to the U.S. This comes after Mexico extradited 30 individuals earlier this year under U.S. pressure. Sheinbaum stressed a non-retaliatory approach to recent U.S. tariff measures.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed on Tuesday the existence of new lists containing names of alleged drug traffickers slated for extradition to the United States.
Back in February, Mexico transferred nearly 30 individuals, either jailed or tied to violent drug cartels, to U.S. authorities. This move followed threats from U.S. President Donald Trump to impose comprehensive tariffs on Mexican goods, which were later suspended. Trump is now anticipated to declare reciprocal tariff rates on April 2, specifically targeting aluminum, steel, and automobiles.
During her daily press briefing, Sheinbaum emphasized that Mexico does not subscribe to retributive measures in responding to the U.S. tariffs, citing a firm belief against an "eye for an eye, tooth for a tooth" approach, while also affirming that appropriate actions would be taken.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China's Economic Tug-of-War: Navigating Trade Tariffs and Domestic Demand
Market Jitters: Tariffs and Recession Fears Loom Over Wall Street
Macron Advocates for Fair Trade Over Tariffs During Carney's Visit
EU Targets U.S. Tariffs with New Aluminium Safeguards
Wall Street's Mixed Signals: Impact of Tariffs on Economic Growth