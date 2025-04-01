Opposition Unites Against Waqf Bill in Parliamentary Showdown

In a show of unity, the Opposition INDIA bloc has come together to oppose the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament. The bill, subject to discussions in the Lok Sabha, faces resistance over claims of being unconstitutional and divisive.

Prominent political figures, including Congress's Rahul Gandhi and TMC's Kalyan Banerjee, participated in a strategy meeting at Parliament House, underlining the collaborative efforts against the government's agenda.

As the opposition demands discussions and voting, they highlight contentious issues like the Munambam Waqf land dispute in Kerala, urging the government to address the Christian community's concerns and prevent divisive actions.

