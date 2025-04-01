The Political Fallout: Le Pen's Legal Battle Sparks 'Lawfare' Debate

Marine Le Pen has been barred from the 2027 French presidential election following a Paris court's conviction for embezzling EU funds. This has sparked debates about judiciary involvement in politics, commonly referred to as 'lawfare.'

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou emphasized his unwavering support for France's judiciary amidst accusations of political bias from Le Pen's supporters, including figures like Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro. An Elabe poll for BFM TV revealed that while 60% believe the ruling is fair, a significant 42% view it as politically motivated.

Constitutional law expert Mathieu Carpentier defended the decision, citing strong evidence against Le Pen. Yet, he acknowledged a growing distrust of judicial decisions in France. As tensions rise, figures like U.S. President Donald Trump and Elon Musk amplify claims of 'lawfare' across Western democracies.

