China's Military Drills Around Taiwan Intensify Amid Tensions

China conducted military exercises off Taiwan's coast as a warning against separatism. The drills, involving ships, aircraft, and artillery, come amid increasing tensions and rhetoric against Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te. Taiwan responded with warship deployments, emphasizing its stance against Beijing's sovereignty claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 23:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China has launched a series of military exercises around Taiwan as a 'stern warning' against separatist activities, directly targeting Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te. The drills involve naval ships, aircraft, and artillery and occur amid heightened cross-strait tensions.

The exercises, though unnamed, are intended to test the Chinese military's coordination in combat scenarios, with a focus on blockades and air interceptions. These drills follow the pattern of increased military maneuvers by China in the region, reflecting their stance of considering Taiwan a breakaway province.

Taiwanese authorities criticized China's actions, asserting Taiwan's independent governance and readiness to defend against potential threats. Despite the tensions, the Taiwanese stock market showed resilience, closing with significant gains on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

