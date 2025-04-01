China's Military Drills Around Taiwan Intensify Amid Tensions

China has launched a series of military exercises around Taiwan as a 'stern warning' against separatist activities, directly targeting Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te. The drills involve naval ships, aircraft, and artillery and occur amid heightened cross-strait tensions.

The exercises, though unnamed, are intended to test the Chinese military's coordination in combat scenarios, with a focus on blockades and air interceptions. These drills follow the pattern of increased military maneuvers by China in the region, reflecting their stance of considering Taiwan a breakaway province.

Taiwanese authorities criticized China's actions, asserting Taiwan's independent governance and readiness to defend against potential threats. Despite the tensions, the Taiwanese stock market showed resilience, closing with significant gains on Tuesday.

