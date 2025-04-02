Left Menu

Parliament Speaker Survives No-Confidence Motion Amid Controversy

Irish lower house speaker Verona Murphy survived a no-confidence motion supported by opposition parties. Despite calls to resign over a speaking rights dispute affecting parliamentary sessions, she maintained support from the ruling coalition. Lawmakers voted 96-71, marking the first time a speaker faced such a challenge.

Dublin | Updated: 02-04-2025 00:10 IST
  • Country:
  • Ireland

In a significant political move, Verona Murphy, the speaker of Ireland's lower house of parliament, successfully defeated a no-confidence motion on Tuesday. The motion, initiated by the main opposition parties, came amid controversy over a rule change affecting speaking rights. Despite intense scrutiny, Murphy retained support from the coalition government.

The opposition was vocal in their dissent, criticizing a new policy that allows government-supporting independents to keep extended speaking rights they previously held while in opposition. The dispute led to interrupted sessions and delayed committee appointments, with opposition accusing Murphy of disregarding procedural rules.

Ultimately, lawmakers expressed confidence in Murphy, with a vote tally of 96 to 71 in her favor. This marked the first occurrence of a speaker facing a no-confidence motion in the parliament, underscoring the escalating tensions within the legislative body.

