Senate Democrats Question DOJ Official's Truthfulness Amid Adams Case Dismissal

Senate Democrats are casting doubt on the testimony of Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche made during his confirmation hearing in February, regarding his knowledge of a plan to dismiss corruption charges against New York Mayor Eric Adams. The inquiry stems from internal Justice Department communication that surfaced in court, indicating possible inconsistencies with Blanche's earlier testimony under oath.

A Justice Department spokesperson has maintained that Blanche was not involved in any DOJ decision-making prior to his confirmation. However, an internal letter by former Acting Manhattan U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon claimed Blanche and then-acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove were aligned in the decision to dismiss the Adams case, sparking further questions.

The Senate Committee on the Judiciary, led by Senators Peter Welch and Chris Coons, is pressing the Justice Department for any related documents that could clarify Blanche's involvement. Despite the push, investigating powers are limited without Republican backing in Congress, especially since the Justice Department shows reluctance in pursuing the case further.

