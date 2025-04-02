Wisconsin's Judicial Race: A High-Stakes Political Showdown

Wisconsin voters headed to the polls on Tuesday to elect a new justice for the state's Supreme Court in a contest viewed as a bellwether for the influence of Donald Trump's presidency. With critical issues like abortion rights and election rules hanging in the balance, the campaign has attracted more than $90 million in spending, including significant contributions from Trump ally Elon Musk.

The race, pitting liberal Susan Crawford against conservative Brad Schimel, has drawn national attention due to its high stakes and the involvement of major political figures. Moreover, the outcome may influence pivotal decisions on voting rights in the run-up to the 2026 and 2028 elections.

As the electorate casts their votes, controversial initiatives, such as Musk's financial incentives for voter recruitment, have drawn legal challenges. Meanwhile, both candidates continue to rally support, highlighting the profound impact their election could have on Wisconsin's judicial landscape.

