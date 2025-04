Republicans Triumph in Florida's Special Elections, Solidifying House Edge

In Florida's political landscape, Republican candidates have emerged victorious in two special elections, further solidifying their slim majority in the House of Representatives. As confirmed by various U.S. media outlets, these wins bring Republicans a 220 to 213 majority by filling vacancies from Democrats who recently passed away.

With strong Republican support in their districts, voters elected successors to replace former Representatives Mike Waltz, who became a national security adviser, and Matt Gaetz, who had been tapped by Trump for attorney general but stepped down due to intra-party opposition. This election serves as a gauge of public sentiment regarding President Trump's policies.

In the state's 1st district, Jimmy Patronis, Florida's chief financial officer backed by Trump, is leading against Democrat Gay Valimont. Similarly, Randy Fine is projected to win Florida's 6th district. Despite Democratic contenders significantly surpassing Republican candidates in fundraising, Republican dominance remains unshaken in these regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)