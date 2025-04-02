Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Celebration and Controversy

In a significant development, the Parliament is poised to debate the Waqf Amendment Bill, eliciting diverse reactions across the political spectrum. In Borivali, Mumbai, members of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Minority Morcha celebrated, distributing sweets in anticipation of the bill, which proposes changes to the Waqf Act of 1995.

Wasim R Khan, president of the Mumbai BJP Minority Morcha, expressed appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing that the bill would assist impoverished Muslims. He criticized those who perceived Waqf properties as personal assets while dismissing opposition objections, accusing rivals of perpetuating poverty among Muslims.

Amidst this fervor, support emerged from Muslim women in Delhi and Bhopal, endorsing the bill. BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, former chairman of the JPC on the Waqf Amendment Bill, hailed it as a 'historic day' poised to aid poor and Pasmanda Muslims. However, Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala vowed to contest the bill, advocating for a comprehensive debate in the Lok Sabha as part of the ongoing budget session.

(With inputs from agencies.)