Contentious Debate Erupts Over Waqf Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha

In a heated session of the Lok Sabha, Congress MP KC Venugopal lashed out at the government for what he described as the precipitous introduction of the Waqf Amendment Bill, depriving legislators of the chance to propose amendments. Venugopal stated that the bill had been presented to members late the previous day, offering inadequate time for scrutiny and amendment suggestions.

He emphasized that the bill contained multiple sections needing revisions, yet the rushed process left no room for modifications. Venugopal accused the government of aggressively pushing the legislation through without due consideration, arguing that adequate time for amendments is crucial. Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha deliberated over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, reflecting suggestions from last year's Joint Parliamentary Committee review, as well as the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024. Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju advanced both bills for passage.

Despite opposition from Congress and other members such as RSP's NK Premachandran, Home Minister Amit Shah defended the process, asserting that cabinet-approved amendments from the JPC report formed the basis of the bill. Rijiju, addressing the media, framed the bill as pivotal for the nation, suggesting its support spans beyond the Muslim community to all Indian citizens, dismissing political objections as misplaced.

