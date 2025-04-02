Left Menu

Xavier Becerra Enters 2026 California Gubernatorial Race

Xavier Becerra announced his candidacy for governor of California, potentially facing Kamala Harris. The 2026 election will select a successor to Gavin Newsom. Becerra has a long history in public service, having served under President Biden and represented California in Congress. Harris may also enter the race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 20:40 IST
Xavier Becerra Enters 2026 California Gubernatorial Race
Xavier Becerra

Xavier Becerra, a prominent Democrat, has officially launched his campaign for governor of California as the 2026 election race kicks off. This move sets the stage for a possible contest against Kamala Harris, a former vice president.

Voters will choose a successor to Gavin Newsom, restricted by term limits after holding office since 2019. Becerra, aged 67, held the position of health and human services director under President Joe Biden and was notably the first Latino to do so.

Announcing his campaign, Becerra highlighted his personal connection to California's working class and expressed his commitment to tackling the state's affordability crisis. Meanwhile, Kamala Harris is contemplating her decision to run for governor later this year, alongside other potential candidates like former U.S. Representative Katie Porter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025