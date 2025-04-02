Xavier Becerra Enters 2026 California Gubernatorial Race
Xavier Becerra announced his candidacy for governor of California, potentially facing Kamala Harris. The 2026 election will select a successor to Gavin Newsom. Becerra has a long history in public service, having served under President Biden and represented California in Congress. Harris may also enter the race.
Xavier Becerra, a prominent Democrat, has officially launched his campaign for governor of California as the 2026 election race kicks off. This move sets the stage for a possible contest against Kamala Harris, a former vice president.
Voters will choose a successor to Gavin Newsom, restricted by term limits after holding office since 2019. Becerra, aged 67, held the position of health and human services director under President Joe Biden and was notably the first Latino to do so.
Announcing his campaign, Becerra highlighted his personal connection to California's working class and expressed his commitment to tackling the state's affordability crisis. Meanwhile, Kamala Harris is contemplating her decision to run for governor later this year, alongside other potential candidates like former U.S. Representative Katie Porter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
