Resham Kaur: A Life of Resilient Support and Unwavering Faith

Resham Kaur, the wife of BJP leader and Sufi singer Hans Raj Hans, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 62 in Jalandhar's Tagore Hospital following a prolonged illness.

She is survived by her husband and two sons, Yuvraj and Navraj Hans. Her brother, Paramjit Singh, announced that the cremation will take place on Thursday at Safipur village.

Numerous political figures, including Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu and BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, have expressed their condolences. Former MP Hans Raj Hans had contested the Faridkot parliamentary constituency last year. Kaur was respected for her devout nature and significant role in supporting her family.

(With inputs from agencies.)