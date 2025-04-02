Munde's Fashion Show Appearance Sparks Controversy Amid Health Claims

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dhananjay Munde found himself at the center of controversy following a recent event. He cited health problems as the reason for missing Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's Beed tour but was spotted at a fashion show in Mumbai the previous night.

Munde's presence at the fashion event, where his daughter Vaishnavi participated, has raised questions about his health claims. He had taken to social media to explain his absence from the political event as a necessity for medical treatment.

Compounding the issue, Munde's recent political challenges stem from a past controversy involving his aide, a suspect in a high-profile murder case. Munde resigned from his ministerial role amid public outcry, distancing himself from the ongoing criminal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)