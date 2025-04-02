Left Menu

Munde's Fashion Show Appearance Sparks Controversy Amid Health Claims

NCP leader Dhananjay Munde's claimed health issues for missing Ajit Pawar's tour have raised eyebrows after he attended a fashion show for his daughter. Previously, Munde faced backlash over his aide's involvement in a murder case which led to his ministerial resignation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-04-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 20:48 IST
Munde's Fashion Show Appearance Sparks Controversy Amid Health Claims
Dhananjay Munde
  • Country:
  • India

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dhananjay Munde found himself at the center of controversy following a recent event. He cited health problems as the reason for missing Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's Beed tour but was spotted at a fashion show in Mumbai the previous night.

Munde's presence at the fashion event, where his daughter Vaishnavi participated, has raised questions about his health claims. He had taken to social media to explain his absence from the political event as a necessity for medical treatment.

Compounding the issue, Munde's recent political challenges stem from a past controversy involving his aide, a suspect in a high-profile murder case. Munde resigned from his ministerial role amid public outcry, distancing himself from the ongoing criminal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025