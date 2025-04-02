Crisis Mediation in South Sudan: AU's High-Stakes Intervention

African Union mediators landed in Juba on Wednesday, aiming to prevent a renewed civil conflict after First Vice President Riek Machar was detained last week. The government led by President Salva Kiir has accused Machar, a rebel leader in the 2013-18 civil war, of inciting unrest.

Machar's detention came after clashes between the military and the White Army militia in Upper Nile state. His party denies current alliances with the militia. The AU's "Council of the Wise," with former Burundian President Domitien Ndayizeye and Kenyan judge Effie Owuor, arrived to ease tensions and support peace talks.

The AU called for Machar's immediate release, warning that the current situation risks undermining the 2018 peace agreement. Meanwhile, Kenya's Raila Odinga is also trying to mediate amidst claims that Kiir is solidifying his power amid regional instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)