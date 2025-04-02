Left Menu

Crisis Mediation in South Sudan: AU's High-Stakes Intervention

Mediators from the African Union have arrived in South Sudan to prevent a new civil war following the house arrest of First Vice President Riek Machar. President Kiir accuses Machar of inciting rebellion. Tensions rise after clashes in Upper Nile state. AU and regional leaders urge peace and dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 21:04 IST
Crisis Mediation in South Sudan: AU's High-Stakes Intervention

African Union mediators landed in Juba on Wednesday, aiming to prevent a renewed civil conflict after First Vice President Riek Machar was detained last week. The government led by President Salva Kiir has accused Machar, a rebel leader in the 2013-18 civil war, of inciting unrest.

Machar's detention came after clashes between the military and the White Army militia in Upper Nile state. His party denies current alliances with the militia. The AU's "Council of the Wise," with former Burundian President Domitien Ndayizeye and Kenyan judge Effie Owuor, arrived to ease tensions and support peace talks.

The AU called for Machar's immediate release, warning that the current situation risks undermining the 2018 peace agreement. Meanwhile, Kenya's Raila Odinga is also trying to mediate amidst claims that Kiir is solidifying his power amid regional instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025