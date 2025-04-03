Australian PM's Stage Stumble: A Moment of Resilience

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese made headlines when he stumbled off a stage during a campaign event for the upcoming national election. The incident took place at the Mining and Energy Union Conference in New South Wales.

After the fall, Albanese quickly regained his composure, signaling to the audience that he was unharmed. Video footage captured the moment, which he later downplayed in a radio interview.

Albanese, who leads the center-left Labor Party, is competing in a tightly contested race against the conservative Liberal-National opposition as the May 3 election approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)