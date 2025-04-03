Sonia Gandhi Criticizes BJP's Legislative Moves in Fiery Congress Meeting

The Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP), under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi, convened a General Body meeting on Thursday at the Central Hall of Parliament, New Delhi. During the session, Gandhi praised Congress members for engaging in discussions throughout the Budget session.

As the session drew to a close, Sonia Gandhi highlighted members' efforts to address economic concerns including price inflation and unemployment. Emphasizing the disconnect between government claims and reality, she lamented blocked discussions on pivotal issues like defense, external affairs, and China, which the government opposed.

Gandhi accused the opposition of being sidelined, voicing concern over restricted parliamentary speech and lack of discourse on election integrity. Slamming the recent Waqf Amendment Bill as a constitutional assault, she critiqued the 'One Nation, One Election' bill, asserting these moves polarize society and erode democracy.

The CPP chairperson urged party members to confront BJP-led narratives by exposing governance failures in their states, advocating for thorough research to counteract disinformation. She accused the Modi government of turning India into a surveillance state and repackaging older initiatives for political gain, insisting Congress should expose these strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)