Waqf Amendment Bill Stirs Debate in Indian Parliament

The Waqf Amendment Bill, after receiving approval from the Lok Sabha, is now set to be deliberated in the Rajya Sabha. This development has prompted heated discussions, particularly from opposition parties who argue against its provisions.

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC criticized opposition factions for allegedly spreading misinformation, emphasizing the necessity for transparency and accountability within Waqf boards. She assured that the government is not infringing on individual rights but is committed to protecting Waqf properties from unauthorized encroachments.

Echoing these sentiments, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde lauded the bill as a 'revolutionary' reform aiming to benefit marginalized Muslim communities. As Rajya Sabha prepares for debate, Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain will articulate his party's perspectives, countering the ruling party's narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)