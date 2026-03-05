Left Menu

Revving Transparency: The Rise of European Performance Automotive Group

European Performance Automotive Group is revolutionizing luxury car maintenance in Pune, India, with emphasis on transparency, structured servicing, and cost-efficiency. Founders Pranav and Tanaaya Mundada transformed a small workshop by implementing advanced systems, ensuring luxury car owners receive dealership-level service quality at reduced costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 05-03-2026 17:44 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 17:44 IST
Revving Transparency: The Rise of European Performance Automotive Group
  • Country:
  • India

Pune, India—In a landscape where luxury car maintenance often leaves owners in the dark, European Performance Automotive Group is setting a new standard. Born from founders Pranav and Tanaaya Mundada's own unsatisfactory experiences, the group is reshaping luxury car servicing with focus on transparency and structured processes.

The Mundadas acquired a small luxury car workshop in 2023, choosing not to settle for a superficial refurbishment. Instead, they implemented a comprehensive overhaul, centered on transparent, system-driven service. The workshop limits its volume to concentrate on European Luxury vehicles, offering extensive digital inspections backed by visual evidence for customer assurance. This commitment to transparency sees customers paying up to 40% less than standard dealer prices for comparable service quality.

The group's success is driven by disciplined leadership: Pranav Mundada applies his architectural acumen to finance and strategy, while Tanaaya Mundada, with her Economics and Management background, improves operations and communication. Together, they have crafted a seamless blend of transparency, quality, and financial fairness, offering a dependable alternative in luxury automotive care.

TRENDING

1
Aam Janata Unnayan Party Secures EC Registration in West Bengal

Aam Janata Unnayan Party Secures EC Registration in West Bengal

 India
2
Turbulent Times in Lok Sabha: Speaker Faces Rare Removal Motion

Turbulent Times in Lok Sabha: Speaker Faces Rare Removal Motion

 India
3
Tensions Flare in Madhya Pradesh: Stone Pelting Incident Amidst Liquor Smuggling Probe

Tensions Flare in Madhya Pradesh: Stone Pelting Incident Amidst Liquor Smugg...

 India
4
Escalating Conflict in West Asia Threatens India's LNG Supply Chain

Escalating Conflict in West Asia Threatens India's LNG Supply Chain

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026