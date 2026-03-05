Revving Transparency: The Rise of European Performance Automotive Group

Pune, India—In a landscape where luxury car maintenance often leaves owners in the dark, European Performance Automotive Group is setting a new standard. Born from founders Pranav and Tanaaya Mundada's own unsatisfactory experiences, the group is reshaping luxury car servicing with focus on transparency and structured processes.

The Mundadas acquired a small luxury car workshop in 2023, choosing not to settle for a superficial refurbishment. Instead, they implemented a comprehensive overhaul, centered on transparent, system-driven service. The workshop limits its volume to concentrate on European Luxury vehicles, offering extensive digital inspections backed by visual evidence for customer assurance. This commitment to transparency sees customers paying up to 40% less than standard dealer prices for comparable service quality.

The group's success is driven by disciplined leadership: Pranav Mundada applies his architectural acumen to finance and strategy, while Tanaaya Mundada, with her Economics and Management background, improves operations and communication. Together, they have crafted a seamless blend of transparency, quality, and financial fairness, offering a dependable alternative in luxury automotive care.