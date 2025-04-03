BJP's Bold March Against Price Rise and Policy Decisions

Former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and several senior BJP leaders were detained on Thursday as they attempted to march to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's office residence. The protest was aimed at addressing issues like rising prices, policy changes affecting Muslim reservations, and alleged fund diversions.

The protest was part of BJP's larger strategy, which includes a day and night demonstration at Freedom Park, followed by a 'Janakrosha Yatra' set to begin in Mysuru on April 7. The march is intended to rally public support on these matters statewide.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi will launch the yatra that spans several districts, including Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya, Hassan, Kodagu, and Mangaluru, concluding its first phase on April 10. The second phase will kick off on April 13, covering Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada, highlighting the party's outreach efforts ahead of potential elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)