Global Ripples of Trump's Tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs announcement has sparked concerns among NATO member states, as French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot warned of significant economic repercussions.

Arriving at a NATO meeting in Brussels, Barrot articulated fears that the tariffs would not only harm the American economy but also ripple through the economies of alliance members.

The tense announcement underscores the growing economic tensions that could impact international alliances and economic cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)