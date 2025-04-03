Left Menu

The Katchatheevu Conundrum: A Legacy of Diplomatic Disputes

Katchatheevu, a small island in the Palk Strait, is at the center of a longstanding political and diplomatic issue between India and Sri Lanka. Initially under Indian administration, it was ceded to Sri Lanka in 1974, sparking decades of debate, particularly affecting Tamil Nadu fishermen.

Katchatheevu, a tiny island in the Palk Strait, is once again sparking intense debate, driven by Tamil Nadu's recent demand for its retrieval. This follows a resolution by the DMK-led state Assembly on April 2, focusing on the contentious fishermen issue.

Sitting between Jaffna in Sri Lanka and Rameswaram in India, the islet has been under discussion since 1921 regarding fishing rights, which Tamil Nadu claims were traditionally theirs. In 1974, the island was ceded to Sri Lanka under Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, a decision that continues to impact Tamil Nadu's fishing community.

The issue has become a political flashpoint, with BJP's Tamil Nadu leader K Annamalai pushing for its retrieval as a lasting solution to fishermen's woes. Past challenges have come from both AIADMK and DMK, with the matter even reaching the Supreme Court. As 2024 elections loom, the island's fate remains a powerful political tool.

