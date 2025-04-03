Left Menu

Historic Passage of Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Political Clash

The Waqf Amendment Bill, hailed by BJP leaders as transformative for Muslim welfare, passed the Lok Sabha amidst fierce political debate. Kausar Jahan supported the bill, while Sonia Gandhi criticized it as a threat to the Constitution, claiming it fuels societal division. The bill aims to enhance Waqf property management.

Chairperson of Delhi State Haj Committee Kausar Jahan. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha on Thursday marked what BJP proponents deemed a milestone in advancing the welfare of the Muslim community. Celebrated by Delhi State Haj Committee Chairperson Kausar Jahan, the bill was described as a visionary step under PM Narendra Modi's leadership aimed at efficiently managing Waqf properties.

In stark contrast, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi criticized the bill as an egregious attack on constitutional principles. She accused the BJP of using it to perpetuate societal polarization, arguing that the bill was aggressively pushed through the parliamentary process. Jahan countered Gandhi's criticism, questioning her commitment to community welfare during her tenure in power.

After a marathon session, the Lok Sabha approved the contentious bill with notable division votes: 288 in favor and 232 against. The bill, revamped following recommendations from the Joint Parliamentary Committee, intends to modernize the administration of Waqf properties by enhancing transparency, improving registration processes, and integrating technological advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

