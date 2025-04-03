Left Menu

Global Leaders Unite Against U.S. Tariffs: A Worldwide Outcry

The U.S. President's announcement of a 10% baseline tariff on all imports has sparked widespread backlash from international leaders. Key trading partners like Canada, Mexico, and the European Union express strong opposition, citing potential global economic repercussions. The announcement has led to calls for negotiations and the preparation of countermeasures.

Updated: 03-04-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 18:21 IST
Global Leaders Unite Against U.S. Tariffs: A Worldwide Outcry
The United States' decision to impose a 10% global tariff ignited a wave of responses from leaders worldwide, each voicing their opposition to the move. Prominent trading partners Canada and Mexico were exempt, yet previous high tariffs remain intact.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen labeled the tariff a 'major blow' to the world economy, warning of rising protectionism. The European Union is already crafting countermeasures to safeguard its interests. Similarly, China and Japan expressed significant concerns over the impact on global trade dynamics.

Voices from the EU, Latin America, and Asia echoed the sentiment that tariffs threaten economic stability. Germany's leaders emphasized transatlantic cooperation, while in Asia, Japan and South Korea flagged serious implications for their economies. The global consensus from leaders like Canada's Trudeau and Australia's Albanese underscores a call for the U.S. to reconsider its protectionist stance.

