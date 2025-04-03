Bulgaria's Government Survives No-Confidence Vote

Bulgaria's government demonstrated resilience as it survived a parliamentary no-confidence vote on Thursday, initiated by the pro-Russia Vazrazhdane party. The motion, backed by two small nationalist groups, criticized the government's pro-Western stance and ongoing support for Ukraine amidst sanctions against Moscow.

The no-confidence motion was soundly defeated with a 150-54 vote in the 240-seat parliament, with the GERB party-led coalition retaining control. Analysts had predicted the outcome, noting broad support for Bulgaria's pro-European orientation, a stance the nation has upheld since joining the EU in 2007.

Following the vote, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov reiterated the government's commitment to Bulgaria's European future, underscoring the nation's aspirations for euro adoption by 2026, which they view as vital for consolidating European integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)