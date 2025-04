Boris Nadezhdin: The Opposition Politician Facing Bankruptcy

Boris Nadezhdin, a prominent Russian opposition figure, faced a significant legal setback when a Moscow court declared him bankrupt. The court's decision, reported by state media, followed a petition from Rosenergobank concerning unfulfilled financial obligations amounting to 77.4 million roubles.

Nadezhdin previously attempted to challenge President Vladimir Putin in the March 2024 elections. However, irregularities found by the Central Election Commission, including deceased individuals listed among supporters, led to his disqualification. Despite acknowledging a slim chance of success, Nadezhdin had garnered considerable support from anti-war constituents.

The court has since initiated proceedings to auction Nadezhdin's assets. His financial woes trace back to a loan from Rosenergobank in 2015, secured with land collateral. Post-election, Nadezhdin continued as a municipal deputy in Moscow but resigned in June 2024 amid escalating bankruptcy proceedings.

