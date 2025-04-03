Left Menu

Nadda Defends Triple Talaq Ban, Criticizes Congress

J P Nadda, Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, criticized Congress for treating Muslim women as second-class citizens. He praised Narendra Modi's government for banning triple talaq, emphasizing its positive impact on Muslim women. Nadda supports the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which aims to reform Waqf property management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 19:00 IST
Nadda Defends Triple Talaq Ban, Criticizes Congress
  • Country:
  • India

J P Nadda, the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, took aim at the Congress during a debate on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, accusing the party of marginalizing Muslim women as second-class citizens during its tenure at the Center.

Nadda highlighted the proactive steps taken by Narendra Modi's government, especially banning the contentious practice of triple talaq, which has brought Muslim women into the mainstream. While triple talaq had been banned in several Muslim-majority countries, he criticized the Congress-led UPA government for inaction over a decade in power.

Expressing his support for the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Nadda argued that the legislation aims to reform the administration of Waqf properties and accused the opposition of attempting to derail significant reforms introduced by the bill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025