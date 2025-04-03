Nadda Defends Triple Talaq Ban, Criticizes Congress

J P Nadda, the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, took aim at the Congress during a debate on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, accusing the party of marginalizing Muslim women as second-class citizens during its tenure at the Center.

Nadda highlighted the proactive steps taken by Narendra Modi's government, especially banning the contentious practice of triple talaq, which has brought Muslim women into the mainstream. While triple talaq had been banned in several Muslim-majority countries, he criticized the Congress-led UPA government for inaction over a decade in power.

Expressing his support for the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Nadda argued that the legislation aims to reform the administration of Waqf properties and accused the opposition of attempting to derail significant reforms introduced by the bill.

(With inputs from agencies.)