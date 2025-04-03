Historic Participation in Lok Sabha: Record 202 MPs Speak During Zero Hour

A record-breaking session took place in the Lok Sabha as 202 MPs took to the floor during an extensively extended Zero Hour. Lasting over five hours, this session surpassed the previous milestone of 161 speakers in 2019, according to the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

This expansion of discourse was spearheaded by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. His initiative ensured that more members could address pressing public matters during this enhanced session of Zero Hour. The Speaker had previously assured the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the House that all MPs eager to raise significant issues would be accommodated.

Thursday's Zero Hour, concluding just a day before the end of the Budget session, highlighted the Speaker's commitment to participatory governance and open dialogue among the nation's lawmakers.

