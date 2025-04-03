Left Menu

Karnataka Dy CM Criticizes BJP's 'Selective Protests' Amid Fuel Price Hike

Karnataka's Deputy CM DK Shivakumar criticizes the BJP for ignoring recent price hikes, including fuel and toll charges. The National Highways Authority raised toll prices by up to five percent, while the state hikes diesel. Shivakumar meets with national leaders to discuss state issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 20:44 IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a latest development, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has taken a critical stand against the BJP for what he describes as 'selective protests' over price increases. Speaking on Thursday, Shivakumar accused the central government of previously raising prices on LPG and fuels, alleging a lack of action from the BJP.

The controversy arose as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) announced a toll price increase of up to five percent. Amidst the debates, the Karnataka state government also declared a hike in diesel prices by Rs 2 per litre from April 1. Shivakumar highlighted that state government measures are aiding farmers, especially through earlier milk price adjustments, providing an economic cushion in the volatile dairy sector.

Brushing off queries about intra-party disputes within the BJP and JDS, Shivakumar remarked that their protests are merely political maneuvers. He also discussed upcoming agendas during meetings with national figures like Rahul Gandhi, emphasizing there was no talk concerning MLC seats yet. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah similarly engaged in pivotal discussions, focusing on legislative promises and state welfare projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

