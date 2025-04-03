Left Menu

Empowering Grassroots: Congress Strengthens District Units

The Congress leadership held a meeting with district unit chiefs to empower and increase the accountability of District Congress Committees (DCCs). With enhanced powers, particularly in candidate selection, DCCs are expected to play a crucial role in upcoming elections, influencing the party's success at the grassroots level.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 21:25 IST
Empowering Grassroots: Congress Strengthens District Units
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party, in a strategic move to bolster its grassroots presence, convened a high-level meeting with district unit chiefs, emphasizing empowering District Congress Committees (DCCs) with greater authority.

The leadership, including President Mallikarjun Kharge and former President Rahul Gandhi, stressed the role of DCCs in candidate selection and party performance.

The meeting, held at Indira Gandhi Bhawan, aimed to prepare the party for upcoming state elections and ensure that the organizational ideology translates into political success across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025