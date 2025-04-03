Empowering Grassroots: Congress Strengthens District Units

The Congress party, in a strategic move to bolster its grassroots presence, convened a high-level meeting with district unit chiefs, emphasizing empowering District Congress Committees (DCCs) with greater authority.

The leadership, including President Mallikarjun Kharge and former President Rahul Gandhi, stressed the role of DCCs in candidate selection and party performance.

The meeting, held at Indira Gandhi Bhawan, aimed to prepare the party for upcoming state elections and ensure that the organizational ideology translates into political success across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)