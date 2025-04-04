Trump's Tariff Tango: Healing or Hurting the Economy?

In a bold economic move, U.S. President Donald Trump addressed the recent market decline on Thursday, attributing the dip to his decision to impose tariffs. Trump defended the strategy, labeling it a necessary measure to revitalize what he characterized as the U.S.'s sickly economic condition.

According to Trump, the tariff imposition was a calculated risk intended to stimulate a recovery, as if administering medicine to a patient. The president showed openness to re-evaluating the tariffs, contingent on other countries presenting extraordinary offers.

This statement indicates a potential shift in international trade relations, underscoring the administration's tactical approach to economic policy as the global community watches closely for counter-responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)