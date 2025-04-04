Detained for Dissent: The Case of Rumeysa Ozturk

A Tufts University student from Turkey, Rumeysa Ozturk, was apprehended last week in Massachusetts by U.S. immigration officials following her advocacy for Palestinians amidst the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Ozturk remains steadfast despite her arrest.

Outside the Boston federal court, her lawyer, Mahsa Khanbabai, delivered a statement on her behalf subsequent to a crucial hearing. The hearing addressed whether a lawsuit challenging her detention should remain in Massachusetts given her current detainment in Louisiana. Ozturk's arrest has garnered significant attention, highlighted by a viral video showing masked agents arresting her in Somerville, Massachusetts.

The Trump administration's posture towards pro-Palestinian protests on U.S. campuses, perceived as antisemitic and sympathetic to Hamas, threatens universities' federal funding. Ozturk's arrest, allegedly based on an op-ed critiquing Tufts' policies, sparked a legal battle over her rights. Her lawyers urge the court to reject jurisdictional moves by the government, arguing her right to free speech.

