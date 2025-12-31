Karnataka Bill Faces Scrutiny Amid Free Speech Concerns
A JD(S) delegation has urged Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to withhold assent to the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill, citing threats to free speech and procedural issues. The bill has passed both legislative houses and awaits the Governor's approval to become law.
- Country:
- India
In a recent development, the JD(S) leadership has called upon Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to deny assent to the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill. The party claims the bill unjustly limits free speech, a fundamental right under the Indian Constitution.
The bill, passed amid BJP and JD(S) opposition, has raised concerns about potential misuse of power and lack of judicial oversight. Critics highlight the bill's vague language, which could lead to suppression of dissenting views and self-censorship among media and academic entities.
JD(S) leaders emphasized procedural irregularities during the bill's passage and urged the Governor to consider the broader implications for free expression and democratic principles before granting approval.
(With inputs from agencies.)
