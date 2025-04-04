India Extends Support to Earthquake-Stricken Myanmar at BIMSTEC Summit

India is stepping up its efforts to support Myanmar after the region was devastated by a massive earthquake, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Friday. Meeting with Myanmar's Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Modi reiterated his condolences while discussing the bilateral ties of the two nations at the BIMSTEC Summit.

The regional event, held in Bangkok, provided a platform to discuss sectors like connectivity and infrastructure development, especially in the wake of the Myanmar crisis. "India is doing whatever is possible to assist our sisters and brothers of Myanmar in this critical time," Modi stated, emphasizing the importance of the two countries' relationship.

Operation Brahma has been launched by India to support Myanmar's relief efforts. Myanmar, still dealing with the aftermath of a military coup, sees an opportunity to engage globally as they seek humanitarian aid to recover from this catastrophic event. With over 3,000 fatalities reported, the country remains in urgent need of international support.

