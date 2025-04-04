Global Leftist Solidarity Converges on Madurai for CPI(M) Congress

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) is currently hosting its 24th congress in Madurai with an outpouring of international solidarity from 34 leftist parties around the globe. Among the messages received, the Communist Party of China emphasized the importance of an improved India-China relationship for regional stability and mutual interests.

Amidst international support, the Communist Party of Bangladesh voiced concerns over the Indian government's actions perceived as violating federal principles and disrupting communal harmony. They referenced BJP-sponsored initiatives, including the Ayodhya temple inauguration, as aggravating factors.

Further, the Workers Party of Bangladesh requested the CPI(M) to advocate for the release of their imprisoned party president, while Pakistan's Communist Party underscored the historical connection between Indian and Pakistani communist movements, stressing the necessity of diplomatic relations with neighbors.

(With inputs from agencies.)