Two months after President Trump's announcement to cease U.S. participation with the United Nations Human Rights Council, Washington has maintained influence through strategic pressure, both publicly and privately, according to diplomats and rights workers.

Despite an empty seat during a pivotal session, the U.S. effectively lobbied to modify Pakistan's proposal concerning an investigation into Israeli actions in the Occupied Palestinian Territories. The adjustment prevented the establishment of an International, Impartial, and Independent Mechanism, which had potential legal implications.

The U.S. government maintains its position against biased measures towards Israel, demonstrated by bipartisan actions in Congress and diplomatic communications. Observers see the U.S.'s maneuvering at the Human Rights Council as a testament to its enduring unofficial sway within the U.N.'s rights governance landscape.

