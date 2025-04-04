Left Menu

U.S. Influence on U.N. Rights Council: Diplomatic Power Play

The U.S. continues to exert pressure on the United Nations Human Rights Council despite its withdrawal. Diplomatic efforts thwarted Pakistan's proposal for a new investigation into Israel's actions. The absence of an International, Impartial, and Independent Mechanism highlights tensions as the U.S. and Israel challenge the council's operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 14:56 IST
U.S. Influence on U.N. Rights Council: Diplomatic Power Play
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Two months after President Trump's announcement to cease U.S. participation with the United Nations Human Rights Council, Washington has maintained influence through strategic pressure, both publicly and privately, according to diplomats and rights workers.

Despite an empty seat during a pivotal session, the U.S. effectively lobbied to modify Pakistan's proposal concerning an investigation into Israeli actions in the Occupied Palestinian Territories. The adjustment prevented the establishment of an International, Impartial, and Independent Mechanism, which had potential legal implications.

The U.S. government maintains its position against biased measures towards Israel, demonstrated by bipartisan actions in Congress and diplomatic communications. Observers see the U.S.'s maneuvering at the Human Rights Council as a testament to its enduring unofficial sway within the U.N.'s rights governance landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025