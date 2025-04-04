BJD's Sudden Shift: Controversy over Waqf Bill Support
Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leaders expressed concern over the party's unexpected support for the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025. Initially opposed, the change has led to internal and external criticism, sparking discussions with party chief Naveen Patnaik. The decision impacts BJD's reputation as a secular party.
A faction within the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has voiced unrest following the party's unexpected backing of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was approved by the Rajya Sabha after a heated debate.
Senior BJD leaders gathered at the state party headquarters to understand the perplexing shift from their initial opposition stance to endorsing the legislation. The decision has prompted a planned discussion with party leader Naveen Patnaik.
This move has drawn sharp criticism from the Opposition Congress, who condemned BJD for reneging on promises made to the Muslim community in Odisha, accusing the party of compromising its secular ideals.
