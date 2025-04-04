Mass Layoffs in Government: The Friday Night Purge
Government workers faced mass dismissals on Friday nights, targeting employees deemed obstacles to Trump and Musk's cost-cutting plans. The unprecedented firings, affecting hundreds, were strategically timed to minimize media coverage. Employees struggled to react legally due to weekend closures, raising concerns among legal experts about intentional intimidation.
Last Friday night, Mary Glantz, a senior adviser at the U.S. Institute of Peace, faced an unexpected dismissal during a trip in South Carolina. She was one among hundreds of government employees fired in a wave of layoffs orchestrated by the Department of Government Efficiency under billionaire Elon Musk's guidance.
The abrupt terminations, often occurring on Friday nights, have sparked fear and nervousness among federal employees, as thousands have lost jobs amid a sweeping overhaul by President Donald Trump's administration. Legal experts warn that this timing may be aimed at reducing media coverage and complicating immediate legal recourse for affected workers.
Comparisons have been drawn to Nixon's "Saturday Night Massacre," yet this new level of mass dismissals remains unparalleled. Targeted groups included federal watchdogs and IT teams, underscoring an effort to streamline government operations while curbing perceived opposition to Trump's agenda.
(With inputs from agencies.)
