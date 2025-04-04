Diplomacy at the Crossroads: Modi and Yunus Seek Stability

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for improved diplomatic relations with Bangladesh, urging its interim leader Muhammad Yunus to steer clear of rhetoric that can harm bilateral ties. This comes after Bangladeshi premier Sheikh Hasina sought refuge in India last August amid student-led protests, following her ouster.

During their meeting at the BIMSTEC summit in Bangkok, Modi emphasized India's support for a democratic and stable Bangladesh, while fostering a positive relationship grounded in pragmatism. The Indian leader also highlighted the importance of securing minority rights, particularly for Hindus, in the Muslim-majority nation.

Tensions between the neighboring nations have heightened over India's protection of Hasina and Bangladesh's unaddressed extradition requests. Experts suggest that stability should be the main priority, considering the nations' shared history and cultural ties spanning a 4,000 km border.

(With inputs from agencies.)