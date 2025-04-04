Left Menu

Diplomacy at the Crossroads: Modi and Yunus Seek Stability

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus to discuss deteriorating diplomatic relations between the two countries. Modi urged Yunus to avoid harmful rhetoric and maintain border security. The tensions arose after former Bangladeshi premier Sheikh Hasina sought refuge in India amid protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 15:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for improved diplomatic relations with Bangladesh, urging its interim leader Muhammad Yunus to steer clear of rhetoric that can harm bilateral ties. This comes after Bangladeshi premier Sheikh Hasina sought refuge in India last August amid student-led protests, following her ouster.

During their meeting at the BIMSTEC summit in Bangkok, Modi emphasized India's support for a democratic and stable Bangladesh, while fostering a positive relationship grounded in pragmatism. The Indian leader also highlighted the importance of securing minority rights, particularly for Hindus, in the Muslim-majority nation.

Tensions between the neighboring nations have heightened over India's protection of Hasina and Bangladesh's unaddressed extradition requests. Experts suggest that stability should be the main priority, considering the nations' shared history and cultural ties spanning a 4,000 km border.

