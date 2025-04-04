NATO's Unwavering Stance on Russia

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has reiterated that Russia stands as the principal threat to the alliance's security. His remarks came during a press briefing on Friday, after discussions with NATO foreign ministers.

Rutte affirmed that the alliance maintains a unified perspective on the threat posed by Russia.

The consensus emerges amid rising geopolitical tensions, as NATO strengthens its strategic defenses and reaffirms its commitment to collective security.

(With inputs from agencies.)