J&K Lawmakers Demand Respect for People's Mandate Amid Transfer Dispute

In a tense standoff, Jammu and Kashmir lawmakers have called for a mutual respect for the people's mandate amid ongoing disputes with the Raj Bhavan regarding official transfers. The administration seeks harmonious coordination, emphasizing that their cooperation shouldn't be construed as weakness.

The National Conference-led government, after an emergency meeting, passed resolutions condemning perceived undermining actions, including the Waqf (Amendment) Bill's passage. The lawmakers affirmed their commitment to resolving the growing administrative friction, particularly linked to the LG's recent transfer decisions.

Chief Minister Abdullah, asserting the elected government's authority, has urged for transaction rules finalization and insists that decisions concerning non-All India Services cadres fall under the elected government's jurisdiction. A meeting for further discussions coincides with an imminent visit by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

(With inputs from agencies.)