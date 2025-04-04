Left Menu

J&K Lawmakers Demand Respect for People's Mandate Amid Transfer Dispute

Jammu and Kashmir lawmakers stress the importance of respecting the people's mandate amid tensions with Raj Bhavan over state official transfers. In an emergency meeting, National Conference leaders emphasized their efforts to cooperate with the LG administration while condemning actions that undermine elected authority. The meeting called for respecting the mandate and a review of recent transfer orders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 04-04-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 18:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tense standoff, Jammu and Kashmir lawmakers have called for a mutual respect for the people's mandate amid ongoing disputes with the Raj Bhavan regarding official transfers. The administration seeks harmonious coordination, emphasizing that their cooperation shouldn't be construed as weakness.

The National Conference-led government, after an emergency meeting, passed resolutions condemning perceived undermining actions, including the Waqf (Amendment) Bill's passage. The lawmakers affirmed their commitment to resolving the growing administrative friction, particularly linked to the LG's recent transfer decisions.

Chief Minister Abdullah, asserting the elected government's authority, has urged for transaction rules finalization and insists that decisions concerning non-All India Services cadres fall under the elected government's jurisdiction. A meeting for further discussions coincides with an imminent visit by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

