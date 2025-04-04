Kurdish Fighters Withdraw from Aleppo: A New Era in Syrian Politics

In a significant political shift, US-backed Kurdish fighters vacated Aleppo's Sheikh Maksoud and Achrafieh neighborhoods, according to a new accord with Syria's government in Damascus.

This withdrawal marks a substantial stride toward the integration of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces with President Ahmad al-Sharaa's interim government. The move came after a large-scale prisoner exchange in Aleppo.

The new agreement promises constitutional rights to the Kurdish population, including language and citizenship rights, signaling a profound change in Syrian politics since the displacement of the Assad regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)