Israeli PM Urges US to Reconsider Tariff Impact

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed U.S. tariff policies with President Trump, aiming to reduce their potential impact on Israeli exports, particularly on machinery and medical equipment. While Israel recently removed tariffs on U.S. imports, the new American tariffs threaten Israeli goods with a 17% rate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 21:17 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu engaged in a crucial conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump about the implications of the newly announced American tariff policies, which could significantly affect Israel's exporting sectors.

During the call, made while Netanyahu was visiting Hungary, Netanyahu highlighted concerns over the 17% import tariff on unspecified Israeli products entering the U.S. Israeli officials noted that a resolution is plausible for most issues raised.

Despite Israel's recent decision to abolish remaining tariffs on U.S. imports, which aligns with their longstanding free trade agreement, Trump's tariffs could impact their machinery and medical equipment sectors markedly.

