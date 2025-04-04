Bharat Bhushan Ashu to Contest in Ludhiana West Bypoll
Former Punjab Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, a prominent figure in Punjab Congress, has been nominated to contest the Ludhiana West Assembly bypoll. His candidacy comes following the seat's vacancy after AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi's death. AAP has named Sanjeev Arora as its contender.
Congress announced Friday evening that former Punjab Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu will be its candidate for the Ludhiana West Assembly bypoll. As a prominent Hindu face of the party, Ashu, 54, has previously represented this constituency.
His nomination received approval from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, ensuring his run to fill the vacancy left by the late AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, who passed away in January. An official date for the bypoll has not yet been set.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced they will field Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora as their candidate for the same seat, setting the stage for a critical electoral contest.
