Bharat Bhushan Ashu to Contest in Ludhiana West Bypoll

Congress announced Friday evening that former Punjab Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu will be its candidate for the Ludhiana West Assembly bypoll. As a prominent Hindu face of the party, Ashu, 54, has previously represented this constituency.

His nomination received approval from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, ensuring his run to fill the vacancy left by the late AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, who passed away in January. An official date for the bypoll has not yet been set.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced they will field Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora as their candidate for the same seat, setting the stage for a critical electoral contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)