YAAP Digital Prepares for Landmark IPO to Transform Marketing Landscape

In a significant development within the digital marketing sector, YAAP Digital Limited plans to debut its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on February 25, 2026. The company aims to amass ₹80.11 Crores through the sale of 55,25,000 equity shares, listed on the NSE Emerge platform.

The IPO, managed by Socradamus Capital Private Limited, comes with a share price band of ₹138 - ₹145, offering allocations to Qualified Institutional Buyers, Non-Institutional Investors, Individual Investors, and a Market Maker. The funds will primarily finance the acquisition of GoZoop Online Private Limited, the establishment of an AI-driven short-form content production hub, and general corporate purposes.

Atul Jeevandharkumar Hegde, Managing Director of YAAP Digital Limited, highlights the company's focus on integrating data and AI solutions to enhance service and innovation across multiple sectors. The move promises expansion and strengthened capabilities as YAAP leverages IPO proceeds for growth prospects and operational scale. Priyesh Jain of Socradamus Capital expresses enthusiasm in supporting YAAP's ambitious market journey.

