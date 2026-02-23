Left Menu

YAAP Digital Prepares for Landmark IPO to Transform Marketing Landscape

YAAP Digital Limited is set to launch its Initial Public Offering on February 25, 2026, with goals to raise ₹80.11 Crores. The proceeds will support strategic acquisitions and innovation in AI-led content production. Listing on NSE Emerge, the offering showcases YAAP's commitment to scaling operations and market reach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-02-2026 10:41 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 10:41 IST
YAAP DIGITAL LIMITED IPO Opens on Feb 25, 2026. Image Credit: ANI
In a significant development within the digital marketing sector, YAAP Digital Limited plans to debut its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on February 25, 2026. The company aims to amass ₹80.11 Crores through the sale of 55,25,000 equity shares, listed on the NSE Emerge platform.

The IPO, managed by Socradamus Capital Private Limited, comes with a share price band of ₹138 - ₹145, offering allocations to Qualified Institutional Buyers, Non-Institutional Investors, Individual Investors, and a Market Maker. The funds will primarily finance the acquisition of GoZoop Online Private Limited, the establishment of an AI-driven short-form content production hub, and general corporate purposes.

Atul Jeevandharkumar Hegde, Managing Director of YAAP Digital Limited, highlights the company's focus on integrating data and AI solutions to enhance service and innovation across multiple sectors. The move promises expansion and strengthened capabilities as YAAP leverages IPO proceeds for growth prospects and operational scale. Priyesh Jain of Socradamus Capital expresses enthusiasm in supporting YAAP's ambitious market journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

