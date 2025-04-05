Left Menu

Judge Rules in Favor of Wrongly Deported Maryland Man

A U.S. judge has ordered the Trump administration to return Kilmar Abrego Garcia to the United States after he was wrongly deported to El Salvador. The government admitted the deportation was an error but claimed no legal authority to reverse it. The case highlights deportation policy issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 00:33 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 00:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A United States judge mandated on Friday that the Trump administration must facilitate the return of a Maryland man who was wrongly deported to El Salvador last month. Kilmar Abrego Garcia was sent back as part of a contentious U.S. arrangement with Salvadoran authorities targeting alleged gang members.

The U.S. government has conceded that the deportation of Garcia, a Salvadoran migrant, was a mistake and acknowledges his legal status in the country. Despite this admission, officials maintained they lacked the legal power to return him to the United States.

This case spotlights the complex legal and ethical challenges surrounding deportation procedures, raising critical questions about government accountability and migrant rights within U.S. immigration policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

