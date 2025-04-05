Cost-Cutting Wave Hits Peace Corps: Uncertain Future Amidst DOGE Audit
Elon Musk's cost-cutting team has reached the Peace Corps headquarters, hinting at potential job cuts. The Peace Corps, a significant arm of American soft power, now faces scrutiny from the Trump-led Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The institution, with its global educational and health projects, is under review amidst Musk's cost-reduction strategies.
The Peace Corps' headquarters in Washington witnessed the arrival of Elon Musk's cost-reduction team from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). An official statement confirmed their presence, projecting potential job cuts.
While the visit's specific objective remains unclear, similar DOGE interventions often precede layoffs. This echoes a broader pattern witnessed under President Donald Trump's administration, where civil servant job security has become precarious under DOGE's scrutiny.
Given the Peace Corps' longstanding role since its inception by President Kennedy in 1961 as a touchstone of U.S. diplomacy and global outreach, its position is precarious amidst growing government efficiency audits, echoing a shifting focus in America's soft power strategy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
