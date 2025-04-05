Musk's Cost-Cutting Mission Hits Peace Corps: A Potential Shake-Up

Elon Musk's cost-cutting squad has recently made a notable appearance at the Peace Corps headquarters in Washington, in a move that hints potential changes looming over the renowned U.S. agency. This development comes as the latest instance of a government body potentially facing downsizing under Musk's leadership.

The Peace Corps, known for dispatching volunteers globally to promote education, health, and economic initiatives, has so far stayed below the radar amidst the Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency's broader strategy to cut costs. While the precise aim of the visit remains unclear, it often precedes layoffs, sparking tension among employees.

The Peace Corps, a symbol of U.S. soft power since its inception by President John F. Kennedy in 1961, has garnered bipartisan support historically. Yet, it now stands at a crossroads, with apprehension regarding its enduring mission of projecting America's positive influence overseas under potential budgetary constraints.

