Left Menu

Stocks Spiral as Trade Tensions Soar

Global stock markets plunged after China retaliated against U.S. tariffs, intensifying fears of a recession sparked by the trade war. The Nasdaq declared a bear market while the Dow corrected. J.P. Morgan sees a 60% chance of a recession, amid concerns from economists and political figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 02:31 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 02:31 IST
Stocks Spiral as Trade Tensions Soar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global stock markets suffered significant losses on Friday following China's announcement of increased tariffs on U.S. goods, a move countering President Trump's previous actions. This escalation further stoked investor fears of a looming recession, reminiscent of the pandemic-era declines.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell into bear market territory amid the global trade tensions. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also confirmed a correction. Meanwhile, in a strategic move, China announced new controls on rare earth exports, deepening the conflict and impacting markets globally.

J.P. Morgan raised its recession forecast to 60% by year-end. In response, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz expressed concerns about the economic implications of ongoing tariffs, warning of potential adverse effects on both the economy and political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025