Showdown in Nagpur: Political Alignments Shape Municipal Polls

In Nagpur's municipal polls, 150 Congress rebels withdrew, aiming to regain power after two decades, while 96 BJP rebels also stepped down. Both parties claim unity, with Congress targeting 100 seats. A BJP candidate faced confinement over withdrawal attempts, symbolizing intense pre-election maneuvering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 02-01-2026 22:54 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 22:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape in Nagpur is witnessing dramatic realignments as 150 Congress rebels withdrew their candidacies in the local civic polls. The move comes as part of the Congress's strategic push to secure 100 seats, aiming to oust the current governing BJP from the Nagpur Municipal Corporation after a 19-year gap.

On the other side, the BJP announced that 96 of its candidates have also withdrawn their nominations following discussions. Emphasizing unity, BJP leaders expressed confidence in their consolidated stance ahead of the crucial elections.

In a twist of events, a BJP candidate was temporarily confined to his house by supporters to prevent his withdrawal, reflecting the high-stakes nature of the last-minute nomination withdrawals. However, he eventually stepped down, highlighting the intense political maneuvering at play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

